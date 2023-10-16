🎙️ MacWhisper

Quickly and easily transcribe audio files into text with OpenAI's state-of-the-art transcription technology Whisper. Whether you're recording a meeting, lecture, or other important audio, MacWhisper quickly and accurately transcribes your audio files into text.

📲 MacWhisper is now also available on iPhone and iPad, download it here.

Full Feature List

Easily record and transcribe audio files on your Mac

System wide dictation with Whisper to replace Apple's own dictation, even with the best Whisper models

Just drag and drop audio files to get a high quality transcription

Automatically record meetings in Zoom, Teams, Webex, Skype, Chime, Discord and more.

Record directly from your microphone or any other input device on your Mac

All transcription is done on your device, no data leaves your machine. This makes MacWhisper a great app for sensitive audio such as interviews.

This makes MacWhisper a great app for sensitive audio such as interviews. Save or export your transcripts as a .whisper file, which includes the original audio and all your transcription edits for easy sharing

.srt & .vtt subtitles export as well as csv, dote, docx, pdf, markdown and html exports

Metal and GPU support for extremely fast transcription

Get accurate text transcriptions in seconds (up to ~30x realtime)

Search the entire transcript and highlight words

Audio playback synced to transcripts

Supports 100 different languages

Copy the entire transcript or individual sections

Star/Favorite segments

Compact mode (hide timestamps)

Automatically remove ums, uhhs and other similar filler words

Drag and drop directly from Voice Memos

Edit and delete segments from the transcript

Add up to two speakers manually

Inline Video Player

Video playback synced to subtitles

View multiple language subtitles at once in the videoplayer

Select transcription language (or use auto detect)

Change playback speed from 0.5 to 3.0x (audio & video)

Supported formats: mp3, wav, m4a, ogg, opus, mov and mp4 videos.

Adjust whisper settings (beam search / greedy, beam size etc)

Supports all Whisper models, some models are only fully available for Pro users

MacWhisper Pro

All above features

Automatic Speaker Recognition with local models (M-series Macs only) and with ElevenLabs and Deepgram

Automatic spelling, punctuation and grammar improvement in dictation mode (requires AI Service to be setup)

Batch Transcribe as many files one after the other. Useful if you want to add subtitles to an entire season of a show, or if you have a lot of interviews to go through

Support for WhisperKit and Distilled models

Transcribe YouTube videos

Watch Folder support to automatically transcribe files when they are added to a directory of your choice. The files can automatically be transcribed into a variety of formats.

Support for OpenAI (ChatGPT), Anthropic (Claude), Groq, Ollama, XAi, Deepseek, Custom OpenAI API endpoints and Azure AI models for easy prompting

Support Cloud Transcriptions through OpenAI, ElevenLabs, Deepgram, Groq and custom Whisper servers

Manually add speakers to your transcript for a cleaner export

Menubar app for accessing Whisper anywhere from your Mac

Global, access MacWhisper from anywhere in a spotlight type view for instant transcription and easy pasting into other apps

ChatGPT integration (with your own API key)

Ignore segments such as [SILENCE] from appearing in your transcripts

Supports GPT4, GPT4 Turbo, GPT4o and GPT4o-mini as well as older models

Anthropic Claude Integration (with your own API key)

Record and transcribe system audio (to record meetings for example)

Supports Tiny (English Only), Tiny, Base, Small, Medium and Large (V2 and V3) models

Add your own custom GGML models

Change the starting timestamp for the transcript

Translate audio file into another language through Whisper (use the Medium or Large models, the results will not be perfect and I'm working on more advanced ways to do this)

Translate the full transcript by adding your own (free) DeepL API key.

Translate subtitles into different languages

Inline and separate video player with subtitle and multiple translated subtitles support

Transcribe podcasts by combining single track audio for each host (beta)

One time payment, no subscription. Pay once and use forever.

Higher priority support. I'll try to email you back as soon as possible if you run into anything.

If you're a journalist, student or non-profit, send me an email at support@macwhisper.com and tell me about your work to get 30% off 🙂

If you purchase MacWhisper Pro and are not happy with it, let me know within 7 days what could be improved and I'll refund you.

Support for OpenRouter

Support for ElevenLabs Scribe and Deepgram Nova

After downloading MacWhisper you will have to fill in your license key to unlock all Pro features.

If you want to purchase more than 20 licenses, or if you're looking for an MDM deployment or something custom, please send an email to support@macwhisper.com or check out the MDM Documentation.

100+ Supported Languages

MacWhisper can transcribe audio in the following languages:

English, Chinese, German, Spanish, Russian, Korean, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Turkish, Polish, Catalan, Dutch, Arabic, Swedish, Italian, Indonesian, Hindi, Finnish, Vietnamese, Hebrew, Ukrainian, Greek, Malay, Czech, Romanian, Danish, Hungarian, Tamil, Norwegian, Thai, Urdu, Croatian, Bulgarian, Lithuanian, Latin, Maori, Malayalam, Welsh, Slovak, Telugu, Persian, Latvian, Bengali, Serbian, Azerbaijani, Slovenian, Kannada, Estonian, Macedonian, Breton, Basque, Icelandic, Armenian, Nepali, Mongolian, Bosnian, Kazakh, Albanian, Swahili, Galician, Marathi, Punjabi, Sinhala, Khmer, Shona, Yoruba, Somali, Afrikaans, Occitan, Georgian, Belarusian, Tajik, Sindhi, Gujarati, Amharic, Yiddish, Lao, Uzbek, Faroese, Haitian Creole, Pashto, Turkmen, Nynorsk, Maltese, Sanskrit, Luxembourgish, Myanmar, Tibetan, Tagalog, Malagasy, Assamese, Tatar, Hawaiian, Lingala, Hausa, Bashkir, Javanese, Sundanese.

System Requirements

MacWhisper requires a lot of computer memory to work well. To use the Medium and Large models your Mac should have more than 8GB of RAM. Performance on older Intel based Macs can also be bad but I have not been able to test this properly.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Reviews













👨‍💻 Check out my other macOS utilities:

OpenAI Bundle - Get all my OpenAI apps at a discounted rate

MacGPT - Use ChatGPT on your Mac and from your menubar

Detective - GPT Vision for macOS

Voices - High Quality Text to Speech with OpenAI

Text Assistant - Generate useful text and manage your prompts with GPT and your own OpenAPI key

Vivid - Double the brightness of your MacBook Pro by always using HDR mode

Forehead - Hide the Notch and round your MacBook corners

Cooldown - Quickly toggle Low Power Mode from your menubar

Speedy - Fast Speedtest in your menubar

Pippo - Improve the Picture-in-Picture video player with seek controls

Whisper was made by building on top of all the hard work from Georgi Gerganov, check out his Whisper implementation here: https://github.com/ggerganov/whisper.cpp







