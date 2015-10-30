🔋 Cooldown - Quickly toggle Low Power Mode

In macOS Monterey Apple introduced a new Low Power Mode for Mac. Cooldown is a simple menu bar app that allows you to quickly toggle Low Power Mode on and off.

📝 Release Notes

1.0 - Initial release

1.1 - Added Cooldown Shortcut to circumvent root permission requirement. Quit app from Menu bar.

1.2 - Small bug fix to prevent the Shortcut from appearing in your menu bar

1.4 - Added extra instruction to enable "Private Sharing" in shortcut settings in case you get an "Can't be openend" error when installing the Shortcut

🗓 Planned features

Automatically toggle LPM at certain times

Automatically toggle LPM when certain apps are opened

Design improvements

🔗 Shortcuts

Cooldown uses Shortcuts to toggle LPM. On first launch you will be asked to install shortcuts and to give these permission to run (only once). You can check out the source code for Cooldown on [Github](https://github.com/jordibruin/cooldown), if you want to compile it from source yourself.





If you have any suggestions send me a message on twitter https://www.twitter.com/jordibruin or send me an email jordi@goodsnooze.com.





